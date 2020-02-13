29.6 F
Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Lions fielding offers for Matthew Stafford

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Speculation continues to abound on what the Detroit Lions plan on doing in the 2020 Draft, and how it could potentially affect the future of QB Matthew Stafford.

Local 4 News just tweeted out news that the team is currently fielding offers on Stafford, according to sources familiar with Stafford and the Lions and confirmed by WDIV’s Bernie Smilovitz.

Earlier today, Kelly Stafford posted an interesting Comment to Instagram regarding a potential parting with the city.

Lions fans, what do you make of this?

Previous articleKelly Stafford posts interesting message: ‘If Detroit is done with us…’

Comments

