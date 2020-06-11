Local beat writers bash Detroit Tigers for how the’ve handled No. 1 pick

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers selected Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Since the selection, Tigers GM Al Avila has spoken to plenty of news outlets and local radio stations about the pick and what it means for the future of the team.

But apparently, the Avila (or other front office members) have yet to speak to local beat writers and at least a couple of those writers are not too happy about that.

As you can see below, both Anthony Fenech and Jeff Seidel have already called out the Tigers for ignoring them.

This was absurd by the Tigers. Doing their hardest to turn this into a niche sport. Can you imagine any other sport, where a team takes the number one pick at 7 pm, and doesn’t make anyone available to talk to the media until next afternoon? So much they could learn from the NFL https://t.co/f4CtpkcMNI — Jeff Seidel (@seideljeff) June 11, 2020

Nation, what do you think about this?