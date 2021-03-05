Local blogger calls out NFL for inaccurate tweet regarding Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, the NFL tweeted out a nice little video featuring Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp sharing her advice on any women looking to pursue an NFL dream

Unfortunately, there was a small problem.

Instead of referring to Ford Hamp as the principal owner in the tweet which featured the video, the NFL referred to her as the Lions Director of Team Operations.

As you can see below, local Lions blogger Erik Schlitt proceeded to call out the NFL for their mistake.

“This is a great message, but… The 1st part of the video highlights Director of Team Operations Gina Newell The 2nd part of the video features Lions PRINCIPAL OWNER Shelia Ford Hamp So, @NFL, if you want people to take this seriously, you have to get this right in the tweet”

To be fair, the NFL did get Ford Hamp’s job title correct in the video.

Nation, is this really that big of a deal?

