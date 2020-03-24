Local comedian Zach Martina continues to mock Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia [Video]

If you have been following Detroit Sports Nation for the past year or so, you have likely seen us post many of the mock pressers that local comedian Zach Martina has posted to Facebook and Twitter. The videos, which always mock Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, are not only hilarious, but they also seem to include a little bit of truth.
Well, with the first wave of free agency in the books, Martina figured it would be the perfect time to post another mock presser and as usual, he knocked it out of the park!
Martina broke the video into pieces so you can pick and choose the ones you want to watch but to be honest, we recommend them all.
Here are the first 6 parts. We will add the rest as they are released!
Part 1 of 10: DETROIT LIONS 2020 NFL FREE AGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE W/ HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA RE: THE DAY TO DAY IMPACT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AMIDST CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK pic.twitter.com/5kYqjeIPCN
— Zach Martina (@ZachMartina) March 22, 2020
Part 2 of 10: DETROIT LIONS 2020 NFL FREE AGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE W/ HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA RE: THE DEPARTURE OF SO MANY DEFENSIVE LEADERS pic.twitter.com/33ZCKQwKSC
— Zach Martina (@ZachMartina) March 23, 2020
Part 3 of 10: DETROIT LIONS 2020 NFL FREE AGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE W/ HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA RE: THE CONTINUED SIGNING OF FORMER NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS pic.twitter.com/ZdczPxqn3L
— Zach Martina (@ZachMartina) March 23, 2020
Part 4 of 10: DETROIT LIONS 2020 NFL FREE AGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE W/ HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA RE: DARIUS SLAY'S COMMENTS REGARDING THEIR RELATIONSHIP. pic.twitter.com/5TOne3s1M1
— Zach Martina (@ZachMartina) March 24, 2020
Part 5 of 10: DETROIT LIONS 2020 NFL FREE AGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE W/ HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA RE: THE SIGNING OF DESMOND TRUFANT pic.twitter.com/SwVxvRueqA
— Zach Martina (@ZachMartina) March 24, 2020
Part 6 of 10: DETROIT LIONS 2020 NFL FREE AGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE W/ HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA RE: THE SIGNING OF DANNY SHELTON pic.twitter.com/JUnpoMYFbJ
— Zach Martina (@ZachMartina) March 25, 2020