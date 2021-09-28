Local Detroit Lions blog calls out fans at Ford Field for booing Sheila Ford Hamp

During halftime of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, a Hall of Fame ring ceremony was held for Lions legend, Calvin Johnson.

But rather than the moment being about Johnson and him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it became about the fans’ hatred towards the Lions’ ownership.

As Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was speaking to the fans in attendance at Ford Field, she was booed loudly, despite the efforts of Johnson trying to quiet things down.

Many Lions fans are clearly upset with how the organization has treated some of their all-time greats but was Sunday the time and place to make their voices heard?

Well, one local Detroit Lions blogger Vito Chirco has published an article calling out the fans who booed Ford Hamp on Sunday.

From SI.com:

The frustration of the fans should not have been directed toward an owner who expressed this offseason that there were several changes that needed to be made within the organization.

Ford Hamp is not oblivious to the struggles of the organization and to all the negative vibes that have permeated the organization.

By stating her desire to want to change the organization, Detroit’s near 70-year-old principal owner admitted the franchise’s faults and expressed a desire to change them.

Nation, what is your opinion on this? Do you agree with Chirco calling out the Lions’ fans who booed Sheila?