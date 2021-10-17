Local Detroit Lions blogger blasts Jared Goff, says he ‘is a bum’

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions moved to 0-6 in epic fashion as they were dominated by the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11 at Ford Field.

Though there are plenty of players (and coaches) to blame for the embarrassing loss, Lions QB Jared Goff is certainly at the top of the list as he missed open receivers right and left and right. In fact, there were plenty of times where Goff did not even see an open receiver running free, but instead through the ball into coverage.

During the latest Pride of Detroit POD podcast, blogger Jeremy Reisman was clearly pissed as he called Goff a “bum.”

“Jared Goff is a bum,” Reisman said on the podcast. “He sucked, sucked, sucked!”

So far this season, Goff has completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,303 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with three interceptions. He has also fumbled the ball multiple times so far this season.

Sunday was Goff’s worst game as a Lion but do you agree with Reisman that he is a “bum” or is that a bit harsh?

Personally, I think Goff had a bad game, there is no arguing that. But to say he is is a “bum” is a bit harsh considering he is missing his two best offensive linemen and does not have a single wide receiver that could make the Rochester High School varsity team.

Nation, what do you think?

