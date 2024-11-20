Local Podcaster Blasts Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

fb
During the Detroit Lions' impressive 52-6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jameson Williams made his mark with a highlight-reel 64-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jared Goff. While his play on the field was stellar, it was Williams' touchdown celebration that became the focal point of a heated discussion among fans and media.

Upon securing the touchdown, Williams launched himself backward into the end zone, mimicking a “Marshawn Lynch”-style celebration. While many fans enjoyed the moment, local podcaster Dery was not impressed.

On a recent episode recapping the Lions’ dominant win, Dery voiced his frustration with the celebration, calling it “immature” and “tired.” “He turned on the burners and acted like a complete clown and grabbed his crotch,” Dery said. “I'm done talking about that. Actually, I'm not done talking about that. Let me just get this out of the way before the YouTube commenters come after me. Jameson Williams' act is getting tired. Sorry. Guy's a talented player.”

Dery’s Concerns About Williams’ Safety

Dery didn’t stop at criticizing the celebration itself. He raised concerns about Williams’ safety, especially after a risky move like launching himself into the end zone. “Jumping backwards into the end zone when you don't have to. What if he hits his head and cracked his head open? What if he got a concussion? What if he hurt himself?” Dery questioned. “Just run into the end zone. Just do what your other teammates do. You want to dance after, go for it.”

While Dery acknowledged Williams’ talent on the field, he emphasized that the wide receiver’s off-field antics are becoming a recurring issue. “Every week we bring up an immature act,” Dery added, signaling frustration with what he perceives as a pattern of behavior that detracts from the team’s focus.

A Divided Opinion Among Fans

Dery's comments have sparked a divide among fans and commentators. Some agree with his take, arguing that players like Williams should focus on staying safe and maintaining professionalism, especially in such a high-impact sport. Others feel that celebrations are a natural part of the game, and Williams’ youthful exuberance is simply a reflection of his personality.

Despite the controversy surrounding his celebration, Williams continues to show his playmaking ability on the field, helping the Lions to remain one of the NFL’s most exciting teams.

  1. He sure acted more mature before getting drafted. He had to or teams would pass. As soon as he launched himself into the end zone backwards, I was shocked. He risked his safety, career, and also subjected the team needlessly to an injury that could impact the rest of the team. If that recurring selfish behavior wasn’t addressed afterwards, that is a culture buster on the team.

