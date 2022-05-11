Local quarterback Connor Sampson to get shot with Detroit Lions

This coming Friday, the Detroit Lions will begin their 3-day rookie minicamp in Allen Park and when they do so, they will have a new quarterback on the field.

That quarterback is Connor Sampson, who is a native of Belleville, Michigan.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Sampson is being brought in by the Lions for their rookie minicamp after he took part in the team’s local workout day last month.

Sampson played his college ball at Western Illinois, where he spent he the final three seasons as the Leathernecks starting quarterback.

During his final season at WIU, Sampson completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,182 yards and 22 TDs to go along with 14 interceptions.

With the Lions waiving Steven Montez on Wednesday, Sampson has a shot to be the Lions fourth quarterback when training camp rolls around.