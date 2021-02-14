Local reporter would be “surprised” if Detroit Lions make big free-agency splash

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions will look noticeably different when next they hit the field.

With a new starting quarterback and an overhauled coaching staff, it’s certainly the start of a new day in the Motor City. But if one local reporter’s prediction proves true, there won’t be any additional major additions to the team on the field.

During an interview on 97.1 The Ticket earlier today, team reporter Mike O’Hara said he’d be “surprised” if GM Brad Holmes were to make a big addition through free-agency.

“They can make improvement by accident. They could throw darts at the dart board blindfolded and get players to help the defense,” O’Hara said. “Let’s not forget they also have free agency coming four weeks from this Wednesday.

“I would be surprised if they’re major players in free agency. The theory is to build by the draft. There are exceptions, but that’s how teams build — really build strong rosters is through the draft. I wouldn’t be surprised if they pick off a couple players defensively that can give them real help, as opposed to just the depth that they settled for last year.”

Do you believe that’d be the right course of action for the Lions to take?

– – Quotes via Sports Illustrated LInk – –