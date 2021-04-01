Local teams take to Twitter to wish Detroit Tigers good luck on Opening Day

At 1:05 p.m. today, the Detroit Tigers will host the Cleveland Indians for Opening Day at Comerica Park.
In advance of the big game, the Detroit Lions, Detroit Red Wings, and Detroit Pistons all took to Twitter to wish the Tigers good luck in 2o21.
Good luck this season, @tigers ⚾ #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/lG2Oc1fbAc
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 1, 2021
Root, root, root for the home team… happy #OpeningDay, @tigers!#DetroitUp x #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/oo9uydMETP
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 1, 2021
No one roots like #DetroitRoots
Happy #OpeningDay, @tigers. pic.twitter.com/wHGmFK6VT6
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 1, 2021
Let’s Go Tigers!!!