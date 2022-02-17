Local writer suggests Detroit Lions next backup QB

When it comes to the Detroit Lions quarterback situation, they are not exactly in great shape.

No, I am not talking about the Lions starter, Gared Goff, but I am talking about the Lions’ backup QB situation that currently consists of Tim Boyle and David Blough. Whether we like it or not, Goff will be the Lions starter through at least the 2022 season but if Brad Holmes sees things as I do, Boyle and Blough won’t be on the roster much longer.

So, who can the Lions get to be the backup to Jared Goff?

Well, Mike Payton has an interesting option as he suggests the Lions sign Colt McCoy.

Here is what Payton has to say about the potential signing.

QB Colt McCoy

Okay, hear me out. The Lions need a backup quarterback if they don’t plan to draft one this year. Tim Boyle and David Blough, who are both potential free agents this year, aren’t the answer. How about a guy who has been around the league for years and is nothing if not dependable and reliable. How about Colt McCoy?

I’ve long been a fan of Colt McCoy and he actually looked like a reasonable replacement in three starts last year with the Arizona cardinals. He completed 74.7 percent of his passes for 740 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, as the Cardinals went 2-1 with him behind center.

McCoy is not the greatest quarterback to ever do it, and he’s not even half the greatest quarterback to ever do it. But this would likely be a very cheap and very short-term situation for a team that could use an improvement in the backup quarterback situation.