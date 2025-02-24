Monday, February 24, 2025
Local Writer Urges Detroit Lions to Sign Josh Sweat

By W.G. Brady
After a blowout playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions' defense must be a priority this offseason. One key area of improvement? Edge rusher. According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, the Lions should strongly consider Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why it Matters

  • Current Situation: Aidan Hutchinson and Za'Darius Smith form a solid starting duo, but the lack of depth is a major concern, especially after the injuries the Lions dealt with in 2024.
  • Long-Term Needs: Even if the Lions bring back Smith for the 2025 season, he will be a free agent in 2026, so Detroit needs a long-term solution at EDGE.

Josh Sweat: The Perfect Fit

Here is a summary of what Risdon wrote about Josh Sweat being the perfect fit for the Lions.

  • Why Sweat: The 28-year-old Philadelphia Eagles EDGE rusher had a standout performance in Super Bowl LVII, with 2.5 sacks and 3 QB hits against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Fit for Detroit: Sweat's 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame, combined with his powerful burst and “crush the can” playing style, aligns perfectly with what the Lions need. His versatility and consistency make him a better long-term option than Smith, though Smith could remain a veteran reserve.
  • Future Potential: At 28, Sweat still has plenty of productive years ahead of him, especially after spending much of his career in a timeshare role with the Eagles.

Cap Room: The Lions have enough cap space to bring in Sweat, even with the expected bump in salary due to his Super Bowl performance.

Bottom Line:

My belief is that bringing in Josh Sweat would add a consistent, dynamic pass rusher across from Hutchinson, providing immediate impact while addressing long-term needs. That said, if Sweat is demanding too much money because of his Super Bowl performance, Lions GM Brad Holmes could look to go in a different direction.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
