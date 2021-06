Sharing is caring!

For those of you who got suckered into buying Sunday night’s pay-per-view match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr., we are sorry that you threw away your money.

In what was one of the most boring fights in the history of fights, Paul took Mayweather the full eight rounds in battle that nobody won because there were no judges.

Had there been judges, Mayweather would have won easily as he was clearly just toying around with Paul to get a paycheck.