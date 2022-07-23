Logo unveiled for 2023 MLB All-Star Game [Photo]

The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles is a wrap and the American League held off the National League to win for the ninth-straight time. Now it is time to look forward to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

In 2023, the Seattle Mariners will host the All-Star Game, and on Friday, the official logo for the game was unveiled. (See photo below)

THIS JUST IN: Seattle #Mariners unveil logo for the 2023 #MLB #AllStarGame, a design paying tribute to the Pacific Northwest. Check out my exclusive interview with those involved with the design both at MLB and with the Mariners in my story right here: https://t.co/0G1HwPh22m pic.twitter.com/Q8tP8EnGCL — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) July 23, 2022

The design for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game that you can see in the photos was a collaboration between Major League Baseball and the Mariners.

“We immediately reached out to the Mariners, and while we have our understanding of what the logo should be, we still need to speak to them and get their take on how they want to portray themselves to the world through an All-Star Game,” said Jason Yeadon, Major League Baseball’s Creative Director of Brand Design during a call with SportsLogos.Net. “We get their understanding of the club, who they are and their community, and then design based on that creative brief.”

“The league did a great job listening to our ideas; it was a collaborative process,” said Kevin Martinez, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications Marketing for the Seattle Mariners. “We had that first meeting, and they came back with some initial designs, and as you might imagine, there’s feedback. They did a terrific job listening, being upfront, and coming back with designs we were immediately drawn to. A couple of feedback points, some tweaks, and we got to a place we were all very excited about pretty quickly.”

Here is a full visual breakdown of the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game logo:

Nation, what do you think about the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game logo?

