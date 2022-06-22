Long-time NFL player/Fox analyst Tony Siragusa dead at 55

According to a report from TMZ Sports, former long-time NFL player and Fox analyst Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55.

TMZ Sports. NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis , confirmed to

“It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” the ex-running back said.

A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet been revealed.

Tony Siragusa will always be remembered

Tony Siragusa, who had the nickname “Goose”, was a former NFL defensive tackle who played 12 seasons, seven with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Baltimore Ravens.

Siragusa reached the top of the NFL mountain when he helped lead the Ravens to their first Super Bowl win when they dominated the New York Giants to the tune of 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV.

After retiring from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2001 season, Siragusa took some time off before becoming s sideline reporter for NFL games on the Fox Network.

Siragusa was a very good football player but what he will be known for the most is his infectious personality and sense of humor that he showed while working for the Fox Network

Rest in Peace, Tony.

