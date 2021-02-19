Long-time Red Wings team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev passes away

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings family experienced a loss.

Long-time team masseur Sergei Tchekmarev has passed away, as announced by an emotional Jeff Blashill following tonight’s game.

“He was one of the best people I’ve ever been around,” Blashill says. “My heart goes out to his family and certainly to so many people around here that loved him, including myself.”

Former Red Wings legend and fellow Russian Sergei Fedorov had this to say about Tchekmarev in 2015:

“Chica was a very big guy back then. He’s still tall but not as stocky. I thought he was going to grab me and take me to the coaches’ room but thank God it didn’t happen. But those kind of thoughts raced through my mind, and I knew he might get in trouble. We didn’t really think lots about it. We care about each other to this day, we’re friends and I don’t feel leaving behind comfortably. So he means a lot because he knows me since 15 years old, since Red Army days. But I’m glad everything worked out, everything sort of very positive. He’s still the same Chica we know from a long time ago. He’s a great friend.”

We send our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends at this time.

– – Quotes via Bill Roose Link – –