Longtime Detroit sportscaster Frank Beckmann passes away

UPDATE:

According to a report from the Detroit News, former Michigan football, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Lions play-by-play man Frank Beckmann had passed away at the age of 72.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Beckmann’s family and friends.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to reports, longtime Detroit radio personality Frank Beckmann has entered hospice care and he is not expected to make it through the weekend.

From Detroit News:

Karen Beckmann, his wife, told The Detroit News that doctors give him days to live.

The 72-year-old longtime media personality has been suffering from vascular dementia, a rare and untreatable brain disease.

“The doctors said they don’t expect him to last until Monday,” his wife said. 

During his career in radio, Beckmann called games for Michigan football, the Detroit Tigers, and the Detroit Lions.

We love you, Frank!

