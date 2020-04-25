A look at Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans taken in 2020 NFL Draft

The pipeline running from both Ann Arbor and East Lansing to the National Football League continued in full swing during this year’s NFL Draft as several members who donned both the Maize and Blue and Green and White are now professional football players.

Take a look at the former Michigan Wolverines who were taken in this year’s edition of the Draft:

Cesar Ruiz, IOL — Round 1, Pick No. 24 (New Orleans Saints)

Josh Uche, DE/OLB — Round 2, Pick No. 60 (New England Patriots)

Ben Bredeson, IOL — Round 4, Pick No. 143 (Baltimore Ravens)

Khaleke Hudson, OLB — Round 5, Pick No. 162 (Washington Redskins)

Mike Danna, DE — Round 5, Pick No. 177 (Kansas City Chiefs)

Michael Onwenu, IOL — Round 6, Pick No. 182 (New England Patriots)

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR — Round 6, Pick No. 187 (Cleveland Browns)

Jon Runyan Jr., OT — Round 6, Pick No. 192 (Green Bay Packers)

Josh Metellus, S — Round 6, Pick No. 205 (Minnesota Vikings)

Jordan Glasgow, LB — Round 6, Pick No. 213 (Indianapolis Colts)

Lavert Hill, DB: Signed by Kansas City Chiefs

Sean McKeon, TE: Signed by Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Shea Patterson as well as tight end Sean McKeon and cornerback Lavert Hill were not selected.

Meanwhile, here are the former Michigan State Spartans who were selected and also signed as free agents:

Josiah Scott, CB – Round 4, Pick No. 137 (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Kenny Willekes, DE – Round 7, Pick No. 225 (Minnesota Vikings)

Joe Bachie, LB: Signed by New Orleans Saints

Raequan Williams, DT: Signed by Philadelphia Eagles

Cody White, WR: Signed by Kansas City Chiefs

Darrell Stewart Jr., WR: Signed by Green Bay Packers

Tyler Higby, OL: Signed by Minnesota Vikings

Mike Panasiuk, DT: Signed by Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback Brian Lewerke as well as safety David Dowell, punter Jake Hartbarger, cornerback Josh Butler and linebacker Tyriq Thompson were not selected.