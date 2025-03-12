Look: Terrion Arnold Posts Photo That Will Blow Your Mind!

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold took to Instagram to share a photo of the bill he had to pay for a recent rookie dinner at Sexy Steak in Detroit.
As you can see in the photo below, Arnold was responsible for paying a whopping $102,400 for a recent dinner that 20 Detroit Lions players attended.
Rookie Traditions Can Be Costly
Yikes! $102,400 for 20 players to go out to eat?!?! When you break down the initial cost of $80,000, that is a whopping $4,000 per person, which seems impossible. I mean, as far as I can tell, the most expensive steak at Sexy Steak is $175, which leaves a long way to go to hit 4K!
W.G. Brady
