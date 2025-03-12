Look: Terrion Arnold Posts Photo That Will Blow Your Mind!

How is this even possible??? Somebody, please explain how this is possible!!!

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold took to Instagram to share a photo of the bill he had to pay for a recent rookie dinner at Sexy Steak in Detroit.

As you can see in the photo below, Arnold was responsible for paying a whopping $102,400 for a recent dinner that 20 Detroit Lions players attended.

Rookie Traditions Can Be Costly

Yikes! $102,400 for 20 players to go out to eat?!?! When you break down the initial cost of $80,000, that is a whopping $4,000 per person, which seems impossible. I mean, as far as I can tell, the most expensive steak at Sexy Steak is $175, which leaves a long way to go to hit 4K!