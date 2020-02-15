11.8 F
Saturday, February 15, 2020
MSU News

It looks like Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has made first hire

By Don Drysdale

From the looks of things, it appears as if new Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has made his first hire.

On Friday, Colorado’s director of player personnel Geoff Martzen changed his Twitter bio to MSU football.

No official announcement had been made but signs point to Martzen joining the Spartans.

