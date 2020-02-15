It looks like Michigan State’s Mel Tucker has made first hire

From the looks of things, it appears as if new Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has made his first hire.

On Friday, Colorado’s director of player personnel Geoff Martzen changed his Twitter bio to MSU football.

Appears to be Mel Tucker’s first hire – Colorado’s director of player personnel has changed his Twitter bio to MSU football. https://t.co/kJyBalNADn — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 15, 2020

- Advertisement -

No official announcement had been made but signs point to Martzen joining the Spartans.