The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon

While the record of the Los Angeles Angels may not seem that bad at 27-29, they’ve lost 12 consecutive games. And it was enough to cost manager Joe Maddon his job.

The team announced this afternoon that Maddon has been relieved of his duties, with Phil Nevin taking over as interim manager for the time being.

“The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels manager today,” the statement reads.

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. pic.twitter.com/oiyzSpQSxV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 7, 2022

Joe Maddon is out following the second longest losing streak in Angels history

Maddon had been manager of the team since 2020, racking up a record of 157-172 and zero postseason appearances. The 12-game slide is the second-longest in franchise history. Things started well enough this season, as the Angels began the year with a 27-17 start, their best 44-game beginning to a season since 2015.

He has previously managed the Chicago Cubs, whom he helped lead to the World Series in 2016.

