According to the Los Angeles Angels, they have designated future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols for assignment.

Pujols was in the final season of his 10-year contract.

Reports suggest that Pujols asked to be released if he was not going to be playing regularly so the Angels obliged.

Congrats on an amazing career, Albert!

Angels owner Arte Moreno on Pujols’ accomplishments: pic.twitter.com/GaTL73EMvB — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 6, 2021