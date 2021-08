According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies have pulled off a trade.

Woj is reporting that the Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for Eric Bledsoe.

Nation, who do you think won this trade?

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021