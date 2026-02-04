Los Angeles Clippers Trade James Harden

The NBA trade deadline delivered a blockbuster on Tuesday, and it involves two of the league’s most recognizable point guards.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick. The deal represents a rare, straight-up swap of star guards at very different points in their careers.

Harden, 36, is still playing at a high level and gives Cleveland a proven, win-now offensive engine as the Cavaliers push deeper into contention. A former MVP and 11-time All-Star, Harden has averaged 25.4 points and 8.1 assists this season, showing he still has plenty left despite his age. For Cleveland, the move signals urgency — this is about maximizing the present.

For the Clippers, the return is about both now and the future.

Garland, 26, is a two-time All-Star who immediately becomes a long-term centerpiece in Los Angeles. While his numbers this season (18.0 points, 6.9 assists) don’t jump off the page, Garland brings youth, shooting efficiency, and stability at the position — something the Clippers have lacked amid frequent roster reshuffling. The additional second-round pick adds minor draft value but underscores the Clippers’ belief in Garland as the real prize.

Charania noted that Harden and the Clippers worked through the separation over the past few days, with both sides landing in what they view as a beneficial outcome. Harden gets another chance to chase a title right now, while the Clippers pivot toward a younger star who can anchor their backcourt for years.

It’s a rare trade where both teams clearly declare their timelines — and neither is hiding it.

Expect ripple effects across the league as contenders reassess their own urgency before the deadline clock runs out.

Shout out to Weston, who has to be thrilled that his boy James Harden is now playing within driving distance!