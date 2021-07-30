Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Max Scherzer and Trae Turner in massive trade

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer has been dealt to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and that’s not all.

The Dodgers will get Scherzer and Trea Turner in exchange for prospects:

The rich just got much richer!

