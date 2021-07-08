Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer’s stay on extended leave extended by MLB

Sharing is caring!

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer was recently placed on 7-Day administrative leave by Major League Baseball as they investigate accusations of alleged sexual assault against him. And now, that stay has been extended.

With the agreement of the Players Association, MLB has extended Trevor Bauer's placement on Administrative Leave for an additional 7 days, effective tomorrow. MLB's investigation is ongoing. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 8, 2021

Bauer, who is the reigning National League Cy Young award winner, is accused of “physical and emotional” pain on the alleged victim, according to victim attorney Marc Garelick.

According to Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s agent:

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face.”

“In both of their encounters, [the accuser] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the accuser] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the accuser] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the accuser] was neither angry nor accusatory.”

Fetterolf continued … “Mr. Bauer and [the accuser] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”