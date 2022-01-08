in Detroit Red Wings

Los Angeles Kings outshoot Red Wings by video game-like margin in 1st period

Maybe they’re jet legged, or maybe they’re distracted by the shiny chrome helmets their hosts are wearing. Either way, the Detroit Red Wings put on a 1st period performance for the ages tonight in Los Angeles – and not in a good way.

The Red Wings, who struggle routinely to get 25 shots in an entire game, gave up 27 shots in the 1st period to the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena while only firing two on goaltender Cal Petersen themselves.

