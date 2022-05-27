Los Angeles Lakers decide on next head coach

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have decided on their next head coach.

Just moments ago, Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as their next head coach.

The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

The Los Lakers turn to a former Detroit Pistons player to lead their team

Ham, who is 48 years old, played eight seasons in the NBA, including playing his final two seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

In July of 2021, Ham helped coach the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship by defeating the Phoenix Suns. It was the first NBA Championship for the Bucks since 1971 and Ham’s second title as he won one as a player with the Pistons in 2004.

During that 2003-2004 season, Ham averaged 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 54 games with the Pistons.

In his career, Ham averaged 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 417 games.

Ham was born in Saginaw, Michigan and he played his prep ball at Saginaw High School.

The Los Angeles Lakers had reportedly hoped to land Michigan head coach Juwan Howard but Howard said no thanks, despite LeBron James pleading with him.

Nation, do you think this is a good hire for the Los Angeles Lakers?

