Los Angeles Lakers in serious trade talks with Cleveland Cavaliers

With Ricky Rubio being out for the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly looking to make a trade to get some help at the point guard positions.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “the Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move.”

Stay tuned.

