Los Angeles Lakers make decision on Anthony Davis’ availability for Game 5

by

According to a report from Chris Haynes, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is dealing with an injured groin, is expected to miss Tuesday night’s Game 5 matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns.

With the series tied 2-2, LeBron James is going to have to play like the LeBron James of old if the Lakers are going to steal a victory to take a 3-2 lead.

