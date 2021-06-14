Los Angeles Lakers officially announce controversial LeBron James news

Sharing is caring!

Not long after LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs, reports surfaced that James was going to be changing his number for the 2022 season.

The number change, which many Lakers fans (and LeBron fans) were not very happy about, was just made official by the Lakers.

As you can see, LeBron is officially wearing No. 6 moving forward. Well, at least until he changes his mind again.