Los Angeles Lakers on verge of pulling off blockbuster deal with Washington Wizards

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are engaged on a trade that would send PG Russell Westbrook to the Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick.

LeBron James could not get it done during the 2020-21 season and it looks like he is adding another superstar to help the cause.

The Lakers are near a deal to acquire Washington's Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021