Los Angeles Lakers player robbed at gun point by 3 men

According to a report from TMZ, Los Angeles Lakers player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gun point earlier this month but thankfully, he was not hurt.
Caldwell-Pope, of course, spent time with the Detroit Pistons before moving on.
From TMZ:
Our sources say a car pulled up and three men then exited the vehicle with guns drawn.
We’re told the men demanded KCP and his friends hand over their stuff … which included a fancy Rolex watch, jewelry and an iPhone.
In total, our sources say the thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of loot.
We’re told KCP was NOT injured in the incident, however.