Los Angeles Lakers player robbed at gun point by 3 men

According to a report from TMZ, Los Angeles Lakers player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gun point earlier this month but thankfully, he was not hurt.

Caldwell-Pope, of course, spent time with the Detroit Pistons before moving on.

From TMZ:

TMZ Sports has learned. Three men pulled out guns and robbed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a terrifying incident in Los Angeles earlier this month …has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us it all went down on June 17 … when the Lakers guard was in his driveway at around 4 a.m. talking with friends. Our sources say a car pulled up and three men then exited the vehicle with guns drawn. We’re told the men demanded KCP and his friends hand over their stuff … which included a fancy Rolex watch, jewelry and an iPhone. In total, our sources say the thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of loot. We’re told KCP was NOT injured in the incident, however.