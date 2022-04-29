Los Angeles Lakers seek permission to interview ex-Piston for head coaching job

The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to relieve head coach Frank Vogel of his duties after they went 33-49 during the 2021-22 NBA Season and missed the playoffs.

And they reportedly have their eyes set on a former member of the Detroit Pistons for the vacant position. According to multiple reports, the Lakers have sought permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham:

Sources: The Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for their head coach opening. Ham served as a Lakers assistant from 2011-13. The team is starting the next stage of the coaching search process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Ham has served as an assistant with the Bucks since 2018, helping them win the NBA title last season. He also previously served as an assistant with the Lakers.

Embed from Getty Images

Pistons fans will remember his days in the Motor City when he was affectionately known as “Dunkin’ Darvin” for his thunderous dunks. He also helped the Pistons upset the Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals, taking home their first championship since the back-to-back title wins in 1989 and 1990. Ham played in 417 career games with the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Bucks and Pistons.

D’Angelo Russell Over 16.5 Points (-114)

numberFire’s model is suggesting we go hard at the over on D’Angelo Russell’s points prop (16.5).

Our algorithm projects Russell for 19.5 points on 16.1 field goal attempts, thus making him around 74.5% likely to go over on his prop. Even at the -114 odds, that’s plenty of value.