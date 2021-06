Sharing is caring!

Well, this is fun!

Apparently, Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Dennis Schroder has removed the Lakers from his Instagram account prior to the team’s elimination game against the Phoenix Suns.

Schroder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and it looks like he already has a foot out the door.

Go Suns!

Dennis has removed “PG for the Los Angeles Lakers 🟣🟡” from his bio 😬 pic.twitter.com/WnX0G49CIg — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) June 3, 2021