Los Angeles Lakers suffer HUGE blow just prior to All-Star Game

Can you imagine LeBron James not making the NBA Playoffs?

Well, that may very well be the case this year as the Los Angeles Lakers currently sit at 27-31 as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game approaches.

According to reports, Lakers star Anthony Davis has suffered a foot sprain and he is expected to miss at least one month of action.

This certainly hurts the Lakers chances of making the playoffs this season but you can never count a LeBron James team out.