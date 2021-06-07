Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly not LeBron James first choice

Sharing is caring!

LeBron James may have led the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship but he will not be going Back-to-Back as he and his Lakers teammates were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs in the opening round.

But according to a rumor floating around, the Lakers were not James’ first choice.

According to Lisa Robinson, James actually wanted to play for the New York Knicks but his wife wanted to be in Los Angeles and she got her way.

From FanSided:

So enticing, in fact, that LeBron James reportedly preferred to go to New York and was swayed out of the decision by his wife, Savannah. Lisa Robinson said the following on a recent episode of the Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Kasabian, Bleacher Report).

“We heard that LeBron wanted to come to New York. And I have really good sources about this, that he was thinking about coming to New York but that his wife wanted to be in Los Angeles, wanted the kids to go to school in Los Angeles, and that just kiboshed the whole thing.”

