The rich just got richer!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams are sending the Denver Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller.

Matthew Stafford’s chances of winning a Super Bowl just increased.

