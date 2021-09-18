Los Angeles Rams announce new COVID rule beginning with game vs. Detroit Lions

On October 24, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Detroit Lions as both Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff will suit up for the first time against their former teams.

On Saturday, the Rams announced that on that say day, they will require fans to provide proof of vaccination or receive a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of gameday to attend home games.

Folks, if you are a Lions fan headed to L.A. for the game, make sure you are eligible to get into the stadium.

