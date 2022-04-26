Los Angeles Rams drop epic NFL Draft hype video featuring Matthew Stafford

The NFL Draft is just two days away and the Los Angeles Rams, despite not having a pick until the third round (No. 104 overall), have released a draft hype video titled, “On the Clock: The House Always Wins”.

The video, as you can see below, features Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and other Rams players as they prepare to “steal the draft.”

This is perfection!

The real blockbuster of the offseason. ‘On the Clock’, A #RamsHouse Production pic.twitter.com/z5Yje8Xq3w — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 26, 2022

NFL Draft Betting: Should We Bet the Chalk in the First-Round Pick Market?

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including some first-round pick odds for 48 players.

I aggregated some rankings and projected out odds for each player listed in order to find out where value exists.

Where might there be betting value? Let’s take a look.

Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).