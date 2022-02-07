Los Angeles Rams expected to get double boost for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford continue preparations for Super Bowl LVI, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in Southern California; ironically, the second year in a row that the championship game will be played in the home venue of the NFC Champion.

And it looks as though the Rams could get two key boosts as they gear up to face the Cincinnati Bengals. According to NFL Network’s Steve Hyche, the Rams could get both RB Darrell Henderson as well as DT Sebastian Joseph-Day for Sunday.

Joseph-Day has been absent for the past 13 games since suffering a midseason pectoral injury that required surgery; prior to the injury, he amassed 38 total tackles and a career-high three sacks. Meanwhile, Henderson suffered an MCL sprain in the Rams’ Week 16 win over Minnesota; he’d racked up 49 carries for 688 yards and a team-high five touchdowns in 12 games prior to his setback.

Just over one year ago, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

On that day, many predicted that Stafford would lead the Rams to the Super Bowl and that is exactly what he proceeded to do.

