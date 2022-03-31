in NFL

Los Angeles Rams get richer by adding All-Pro defender

The rich get richer.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams are signing former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner.

Schefter is reporting that Wagner’s deal with the Rams is for five years and $50 million, worth up to $65 million.

