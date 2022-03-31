Los Angeles Rams get richer by adding All-Pro defender

The rich get richer.
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams are signing former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner.
Schefter is reporting that Wagner’s deal with the Rams is for five years and $50 million, worth up to $65 million.
Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings