Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead reveals grand vision for Matthew Stafford

Sharing is caring!

Matthew Stafford currently has just two years remaining on his current contract, but Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead is thinking his new quarterback will be around much, much longer than that.

According to Snead, he believes Stafford can play quite a bit longer before hanging up his cleats.

From The Athletic:

“I don’t think we did it thinking two years,” said Snead of the trade during an hour-long interview with our 11 Personnel podcast on Tuesday. “Based on his age, you can legitimately think five to seven, eight years if you look at what Drew (Brees) has done …

“With quarterbacks of his pedigree, a lot of those guys have played into their late 30s, for sure. So that was definitely the vision with (Stafford).”

Nation, how long do you think Stafford will play?