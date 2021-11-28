Los Angeles Rams make decision on QB Matthew Stafford

On Sunday afternoon, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will be in Green Bay to take on the Packers in a game that could go a long way in determining the seeding in the NFL Playoffs.

According to a report from Dianna Russini, Stafford has been dealing with “pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, sore ankle, and chronic back pain” but he will play on Sunday against the Packers.

This is obviously good news for anyone who enjoys big-time matchups and Aaron Rodgers vs. Matthew Stafford is certainly that.

He will play today.