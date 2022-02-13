in NFL

Los Angeles Rams may have just lost Odell Beckham Jr. for remainder of Super Bowl [Video]

This would be a significant loss for the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with what appeared to be a lower body injury in the 2nd quarter of today’s Super Bowl LVI matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and had to be assisted off the field.

He’s since left the medical tent and is on his way to the locker room.

