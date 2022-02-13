Los Angeles Rams may have just lost Odell Beckham Jr. for remainder of Super Bowl [Video]

This would be a significant loss for the Los Angeles Rams.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with what appeared to be a lower body injury in the 2nd quarter of today’s Super Bowl LVI matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and had to be assisted off the field.
Odell Beckham Jr's non-contact knee injury. this sucks! pic.twitter.com/phpqndadaL
— Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) February 14, 2022
He’s since left the medical tent and is on his way to the locker room.
#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. went to the locker room with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee — the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October 2020 with the #Browns.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 14, 2022
