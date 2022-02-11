Los Angeles Rams place 2 players on Injured Reserve just days before Super Bowl LVI

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will battle to see who will be this year’s Super Bowl Champion.
Just moments ago, the Rams released their final Super Bowl LVI Injury Report and as you can see below, TE Tyler Higbee and OL Joe Noteboom have both been placed on Injured Reserve.
Nation, who do you think will win the Super Bowl?
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022
