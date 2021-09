Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford has certainly had his fair share of injuries over the years but time and time again he has proven that he can play while being hurt.

On Sunday, Stafford proved once again why he is one of the toughest players in football as he suffered a right thumb contusion against the Indianapolis Colts but remained in the game.

Matthew Stafford right thumb contusion still in the game. — Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) September 19, 2021