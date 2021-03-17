Los Angeles Rams release farewell video for Jared Goff

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams pulled off a major trade in late January, sending veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to Hollywood in exchange for Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital.

It was a franchise altering move for both parties.

The Rams paid tribute to their former quarterback with a special video posted to their social media account showing various Goff highlights and thanking him for bringing winning football back to Los Angeles as well as his dedication on and off the field.

To the California Kid who helped bring winning football back to LA, thank you @JaredGoff16 for all that you did for our team, this city + Rams fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Nu1fgNjpHB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 18, 2021