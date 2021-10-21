Los Angeles Rams release initial injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Lions

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford will get to take on his former team for the first time when he and his Los Angeles Rams teammates host the Detroit Lions.

On Wednesday, the Rams released their initial injury report for Sunday’s game. As you can see, Sony Michel, Andrew Whitworth, and Terrell Lewis all missed practice.

Rams Wednesday Injury Report: • RB Sony Michel (shoulder) – DNP

• OL Andrew Whitworth (rest) – DNP

• OLB Terrell Lewis (rest) – DNP Note: Sean McVay said prior to practice today that he doesn't expect Michel's shoulder injury to affect his game status for this week. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 21, 2021

