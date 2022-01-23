Los Angeles Rams report unfortunate news in advance of matchup vs. Buccaneers

In just over an hour, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Just moments ago, the Rams released their Inactives List for today’s game and as you can see, they will be without veteran OL Andrew Whitworth.

Will the Rams offensive line be able to keep QB Matthew Stafford off of his back against the Buccaneers pass rush?

Here is the Rams full Inactives List:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

S Taylor Rapp

RB Buddy Howell

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis