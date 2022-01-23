in NFL

Los Angeles Rams report unfortunate news in advance of matchup vs. Buccaneers

117 Views 3 Votes

In just over an hour, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Just moments ago, the Rams released their Inactives List for today’s game and as you can see, they will be without veteran OL Andrew Whitworth.

Will the Rams offensive line be able to keep QB Matthew Stafford off of his back against the Buccaneers pass rush?

Here is the Rams full Inactives List:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

S Taylor Rapp

RB Buddy Howell

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

OL Andrew Whitworth

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal HUGE loss on Divisional Round Inactives List